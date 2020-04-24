Hubble's 30th anniversary image
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hubble's 30th anniversary image

Hubble's 30th anniversary image has been turned into a 3D "spaceflight" experience.

Experts created this visualisation showing the Giant Red Nebula and its smaller blue neighbour, which lie in a satellite-galaxy of the Milky Way

  • 24 Apr 2020