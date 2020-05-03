What happens to microplastics in the ocean?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What happens to microplastics in the ocean?

Analysis, led from the University of Manchester, counted up to 1.9 million plastic pieces per square metre.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 03 May 2020