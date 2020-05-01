Lockdown affects seismic noise from humans

Video

The UK hasn't been shaking as much since it went into Covid lockdown. Seismometer stations, which are normally used to record earthquakes, have detected a big fall in the ground vibrations linked to human activity. This graph, made by Dr Stephen Hicks of Imperial College London, incorporates data from 127 instruments spread around the country. See how seismic noise dips after Prime Minister Boris Johnson asks people on 23 March to stay at home.