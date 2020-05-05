Media player
The North Magnetic Pole's great wander
The North Magnetic Pole has moved rapidly in recent years away from Canada towards Russia. This animation plots its path from shortly after explorer James Clerk Ross first identified the pole. Credit: ESA/Swarm DISC/geoGraphics
