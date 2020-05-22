Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How bumble bees trick plants into flowering early
Scientists have observed for the first time bumble bees tricking plants into flowering early.
The practice is used by the bees when pollen is scarce.
-
22 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-52759704/how-bumble-bees-trick-plants-into-flowering-earlyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window