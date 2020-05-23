How to find a meteorite
How to find a meteorite in Antarctica

Virtually all the meteorites ever found have been found in Antarctica. Every year small teams venture out on the ice to try and recover these ancient rocks. Some meteorites hold crucial clues to the origins of the solar system.

This year an astronaut joined the search, as the BBC's Chief Environment correspondent, Justin Rowlatt, discovered when he visited Antarctica earlier this year.

  • 23 May 2020
