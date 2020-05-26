Computer simulation reveals asteroid's attack angle
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Computer simulation reveals asteroid's attack angle

The asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago hit Earth at a particularly lethal angle, scientists say. The steep angle maximised the amount of climate-altering material that was thrown into the atmosphere. Researchers worked out the trajectory by studying the different positions of key locations in the crater: the centre of the crater itself, the centre of a series of hills known as a peak ring, and the centre of uplifted rock under Earth's crust in its denser mantle.

  • 26 May 2020