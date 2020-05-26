Media player
Computer simulation reveals asteroid's attack angle
The asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago hit Earth at a particularly lethal angle, scientists say. The steep angle maximised the amount of climate-altering material that was thrown into the atmosphere. Researchers worked out the trajectory by studying the different positions of key locations in the crater: the centre of the crater itself, the centre of a series of hills known as a peak ring, and the centre of uplifted rock under Earth's crust in its denser mantle.
26 May 2020
