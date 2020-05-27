What is SpaceX and why is it working with Nasa?
What is SpaceX? How does it make money?

The company is set to make history as, alongside Nasa, it send two astronauts to the International Space Station - the first time a private company has done this.

The launch from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida is scheduled for 16:33 local time (20:33 GMT / 21:33).

Science correspondent Laura Foster takes a closer look at the company's aims.

  • 27 May 2020
