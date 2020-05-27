Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
SpaceX set for landmark launch
What is SpaceX? How does it make money?
The company is set to make history as, alongside Nasa, it sends two astronauts to the International Space Station - the first time a private company has done this.
Science correspondent Laura Foster takes a closer look at the company's aims.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google
-
27 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window