Nasa and SpaceX lift-off

Two Nasa astronauts have launched into orbit on a rocket and capsule system provided by Elon Musk's company SpaceX.

Doug Hurley's and Bob Behnken's Dragon capsule left Earth atop its Falcon-9 rocket exactly on time, after the first attempt three days earlier had to be aborted because of weather conditions.

They are heading for the International Space Station, which will take 19 hours. The mission is the first crewed outing from American soil in nine years.

