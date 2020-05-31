Nasa astronauts welcomed to ISS with hugs and handshakes

Media player
SpaceX Nasa Mission: Astronauts welcomed to the space station
US astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have floated into the International Space Station (ISS), and were met with hugs and handshakes from ISS Commander and fellow Nasa astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.
They spoke to mission control from the spacecraft saying they are honoured to be a small part of the programme.
31 May 2020
