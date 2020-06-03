Have you seen this hornet?

Media player
Asian hornet: UK beekeepers on lookout for bee-eater
A new predator could soon be threatening Britain’s beleaguered bee colonies.
It is a large hornet that eats bees – and other pollinators. The so-called 'Asian hornet' has been been spreading across Europe over the last two decades. It reached the French coast in 2016 and the Channel Islands already have a problem.
The fear is that the UK mainland could be next, as our chief environment correspondent Justin Rowlatt reports.
Filmed, edited and produced by Tony Smith.
Additional camera work by Robert Hall
03 Jun 2020
