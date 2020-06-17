Media player
Road convoy moves giant space chamber
The largest vessel in the UK to test spacecraft has just been installed at the National Satellite Test Facility (NSTF) in Oxfordshire. Manufactured in Italy, the 16m-by-8m thermal-vacuum chamber was brought into Portsmouth and then moved in segments along Britain's motorway network. The vessel will simulate conditions in space to enable manufacturers to check whether their satellites are ready for launch.
Read more: Giant space chamber installed in Oxfordshire
Video credit: STFC/RAL Space
17 Jun 2020
