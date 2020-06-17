Giant space chamber installed in Oxfordshire

Video

The largest vessel in the UK to test spacecraft has just been installed at the National Satellite Test Facility (NSTF) in Oxfordshire. The 98-tonne, 16m-by-8m chamber is so big, it was brought to the Harwell complex in segments and then assembled in place. The vessel will check the readiness of spacecraft for flight by putting them in vacuum conditions and at temperatures that range from -180C to +100C. This timelapse shows the assembly of the segments on site at the NSTF.

Video credit: STFC/RAL Space