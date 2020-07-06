Meet the socially distant robot scientist

Video

A robotic scientist - that could increase the pace of scientific discovery - has been developed by researchers at the University of Liverpool.

The technology is part of what the Royal Society of Chemistry has called a new digital age for science.

The organisation says that artificial intelligence and robotics will be vital in keeping research and development - including the search for coronavirus treatments - moving quickly at a time of social distancing, when fewer human scientists will be able to get back into their labs.

