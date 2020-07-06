Meet the socially distant robot

Video

A robotic scientist - that could increase the pace of scientific discovery - has been developed by researchers at the University of Liverpool.

The technology is part of what the Royal Society of Chemistry has called a new digital age for science.

The organisation says that artificial intelligence and robotics will be vital in keeping research and development - including the search for coronavirus treatments - moving quickly at a time of social distancing, when fewer human scientists will be able to get back into their labs.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.