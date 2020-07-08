'The masks you throw away could kill a whale'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'The masks you throw away could end up killing a whale'
As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, more and more protective equipment is ending up in the sea.
We are putting 129 billion face masks and 65 billion plastic gloves into the environment every month, according to Ocean Conservancy.
Divers and observers are spotting more of this discarded waste floating underwater, causing problems for wildlife and washing up on shorelines all over the world.
08 Jul 2020
