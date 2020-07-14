The woman leading UAE's mission to Mars
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The woman leading the first Arab interplanetary mission

The United Arab Emirates is sending a spacecraft, Hope, to Mars.

The mission aims to find out more about how the Red Planet became the barren, dusty place it's known to be today, by studying its weather and climate.

The probe has taken six years to build. Sarah Al-Amiri, the scientist in charge of the mission, spoke to BBC Science Correspondent Rebecca Morelle.

  • 14 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Flowing mud does strange things on Mars