Why are there so many missions to Mars at the moment?

In February 2021, Nasa's Mars Perseverance Rover, the United Arab Emirate's Hope satellite and China's Tianwen-1 are all due to arrive at the Red Planet.

Why is it that so many missions are happening at the same time? How far away is Mars? And why is landing on Mars known as the "seven minutes of terror"?

Here BBC Science Correspondent Laura Foster explains how long it takes to get there and why it's so difficult.

Video by Laura Foster, Megan Fisher and Terry Saunders.