This small helicopter is set to be the first aircraft to fly on another planet.

Ingenuity is a 1.8kg (4lb) helicopter rode to Mars inside Nasa's Perseverance Rover which arrived in February 2021.

Nasa wants to be first to demonstrate powered flight in Mars' thin atmosphere.

But doing that isn't so straight-forward on the Red Planet.

The BBC's Science Correspondent Laura Foster explains how this tiny robotic vehicle could work and what impact it could have on future space travel.

Video by Laura Foster and Megan Fisher.