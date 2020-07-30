Nasa's Ingenuity helicopter set for first flight on Mars

This small helicopter is set to be the first rotorcraft to fly on another planet.

Ingenuity is a 1.8kg (4lb) helicopter that travelled to Mars inside Nasa's Perseverance rover, which landed in February 2021.

Nasa plans to test it for the first time on 19 April.

But flying on the Red Planet isn't straightforward - as BBC science reporter Laura Foster and Nasa systems engineer Farah Alibay explain.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.