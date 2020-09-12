David Attenborough on the gorillas who gave him hope
Sir David Attenborough and the mountain gorillas that have won the fight against extinction.
UK viewers can watch Extinction: The Facts presented by Sir David Attenborough on Sunday 13 September at 20:00 BST on BBC One and afterwards on BBC iPlayer.
