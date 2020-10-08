Prince William launches the Earthshot Prize
Over the next 10 years the Duke of Cambridge hopes the Earthshot Prize will fund 50 new climate solutions.
Five winners a year will receive £1m to find solutions to problems in the five categories - nature, air, oceans, water and climate.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
- Published
- 46 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Science & Environment