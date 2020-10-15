Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre on solving climate change.
Hollywood actor Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, have said we can all do something about climate change.
The couple were speaking to Liz Bonnin for BBC Radio 5 Live's new podcast 'What Planet Are We On?'
Sabrina said: “We’ve just got married, I want to have children one day and bring them into a world which I don’t think will be destroyed in the coming years."
Idris said he believed individuals really can make a difference.
“There is definitely something that we can all do. You are doing it now listening to this. There is hope," he said.
- Published
- 9 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Science & Environment