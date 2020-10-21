Sir David Attenborough polar ship to begin sea trials
A new polar research ship, named after the presenter and naturalist Sir David Attenborough, is due to leave a shipyard in Birkenhead today to test scientific equipment and conduct sea trials.
The RRS Sir David Attenborough will look at how climate change is affecting the continent and its surrounding waters.
The £200 million ship is set to leave for Antarctica in November 2021.
Video Journalist: Laura Foster
