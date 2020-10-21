Satellites picture methane across the globe

Canadian company GHGSat has built an interactive tool to show how methane (CH4) varies in the atmosphere across the world.

The Pulse map incorporates data from its own spacecraft and the EU's Sentinel-5P Tropomi mission.

This movie illustrates the variations in the concentration of CH4 over southern China. A lot of this methane is coming from the country's coal-fired power stations.

