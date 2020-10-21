David Attenborough records ship's announcements

Not only has he given his name to the UK's new polar ship but Sir David Attenborough has also lent his voice. When people sail on the £200m vessel to the Arctic or the Antarctic, they will hear the famous naturalist on loudspeaker reminding them how to behave and stay safe.

The RRS Sir David Attenborough is about to embark on a year's sea trials before entering service. Click the image above to hear a sample ship's announcement.

