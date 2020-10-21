Nasa scientists cheered as their spacecraft, Osiris-Rex, successfully touched down on Asteroid Bennu to collect rocks and dirt from the surface, to bring back to Earth.

The meticulously planned move, which lasted just a few seconds had been planned for many months.

"The team is exuberant; emotions are high; everyone is really proud," said principal investigator Dante Lauretta from the University of Arizona, Tucson.

Scientists will be kept on tenterhooks for three years, awaiting Osiris-Rex's return to Earth so they can study the rock samples.