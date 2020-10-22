BBC News

Osiris-Rex: The moment a Nasa probe tagged an asteroid

The first images have been released of the Osiris-Rex spacecraft trying to grab a rock sample from asteroid Bennu. This speeded-up sequence (run three times) shows the probe's sampling mechanism pushing into Bennu's surface. The Nasa mission team has yet to determine precisely how much dust and grit might have been picked up. The pictures, however, suggest a very positive outcome.

