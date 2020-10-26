The magical beasts at the Natural History Museum

Fact meets fiction in a new exhibition that will celebrate the amazing creatures of the natural world.

London's Natural History Museum is putting on display some of the fantastic beasts in its collections. And if you're thinking there might be a connection here with the books and films inspired by author JK Rowling - you'd be right. The exhibition will try to draw some parallels and crossovers between the real and the magical.

Our science correspondent Jonathan Amos spoke with NHM head conservator Lorraine Cornish as she prepared some of the items that will be in the show.