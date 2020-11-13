Nasa test fires Moon rocket's powerful engine

Engineers at Nasa's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi test one of the powerful engines that will form part of the SLS rocket.

The giant Space Launch System (SLS) will send astronauts to the Moon under the US space agency's Artemis programme.

Four RS-25 engines - the same ones that powered the space shuttle - will sit at the base of the SLS.

On 28 February 2019, a 510-second test was carried out on one of these engines at its highest power level.