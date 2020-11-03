Ever wondered what scientists developing a Covid-19 vaccine do on a daily basis?

Using the hashtag #TeamHalo, scientists are documenting their work on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

Their aim is to bring the public closer to their work, and answer as many pressing questions as they can.

It's a global effort, with scientists volunteering to post videos that highlight their efforts to curb the pandemic.

Produced by Mattea Bubalo