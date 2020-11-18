Woman's Hour Power List: The women protecting our planet

The 2020 Woman's Hour Power List has been revealed and this year it's celebrating women who are making an impact by helping to protect our planet.

Here are just some of the inspiring women who feature, from Green Party MP Caroline Lucas to young activists and campaigners like Mya-Rose Craig, Mikaela Loach and Ella Daish.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.