We hear a lot about pollution from single-use plastics like bottles and packaging, but tyre wear from vehicles is another big environmental issue.

A study by the UK's Air Quality Expert Group, which advises the government, recently warned about a lack of legislation to limit or reduce tyre microplastics.

Now a group of graduate design students may have come up with a solution, and their idea has just won a runners-up prize at the International James Dyson Awards.

