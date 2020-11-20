BBC News

Satellite will track the steady rise of the oceans

Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich will become the primary means of measuring the shape of the world's oceans.

Its data will track not only sea-level rise but reveal how the great mass of waters are moving around the globe.

It's equipped with a radar altimeter. This instrument sends down a microwave pulse to the surface and then counts the time it takes to receive the return signal, converting this into an elevation.

Published
31 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Science & Environment