Weather satellite captures drift of giant iceberg

At 4,200 sq km in area, A68a is the world's biggest iceberg. It is slowly drifting away from Antarctica, where it calved, towards the British Overseas Territory of South Georgia. This movie was acquired by the US Goes-16 satellite. The sequence runs from 27 November until 1 December. It records a colour view by day and an infrared one by night. The imagery was processed by Dr Simon Proud from Oxford University and the UK's National Centre for Earth Observation.

Credit: NOAA/Simon Proud/NCEO

