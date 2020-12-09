RAF plane flies low over world's biggest iceberg

The RAF has now released footage from its low-level reconnaissance flight over the giant iceberg, A68a.

An A400m transporter was recently sent on reconnaissance missions to assess the state of the 4,200 sq km behemoth.

As the previously published stills have shown, A68a is crumbling – but the video footage also underscores the berg's great size.

