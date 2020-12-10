Elon Musk's Starship prototype takes to the skies

The US tech billionaire Elon Musk has flown the latest prototype of his Starship - a vehicle he hopes will one day take people to Mars.

Codenamed SN8, the uncrewed rocket lifted away from the SpaceX Boca Chica R&D facility on what had been billed as a brief flight to 12.5km (41,000ft).

The 50m-tall vehicle crashed on touchdown but Mr Musk was delighted with how much the test outing achieved. This video shows some highlights from the flight.

Read more: Elon Musk's Starship prototype makes a big impact