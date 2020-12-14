The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was one of the most active on record, according to the US National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration.

There were a record-breaking 30 named storms, 12 of which made landfall in the continental United States.

BBC World Service's Climate Question podcast spoke to Renato Redentor Constantino, director of the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities.

