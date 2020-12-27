BBC News

Coronavirus: What has Covid done for climate crisis?

When Covid-19 sparked lockdowns around the world, emissions of one of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change, atmospheric carbon dioxide, plummeted. But is this record drop a short-term effect of the 2020 pandemic or a 'new normal'? BBC Weather's Ben Rich explores the impact of coronavirus on the global climate.

