Extreme E: Lewis Hamilton helping make racing environmentally friendly
Lewis Hamilton isn't just the world's most successful Formula One driver ever, he's also a key backer of a new off-road electric vehicle racing series called Extreme E.
The plan is that super-powered electric cars will race in some of the most remote locations on earth in an effort to - the organisers say - promote sustainability and encourage the take-up of electric vehicles.
Our chief environment correspondent Justin Rowlatt has been sizing up the new series.
