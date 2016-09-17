BBC News

Extreme E: Lewis Hamilton helping make racing environmentally friendly

Lewis Hamilton isn't just the world's most successful Formula One driver ever, he's also a key backer of a new off-road electric vehicle racing series called Extreme E.

The plan is that super-powered electric cars will race in some of the most remote locations on earth in an effort to - the organisers say - promote sustainability and encourage the take-up of electric vehicles.

Our chief environment correspondent Justin Rowlatt has been sizing up the new series.

