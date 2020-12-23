Did that octopus just punch a fish?

Octopuses throw punches at fish and it could be out of spite, scientists say. Marine biologists filmed these interactions in the Red Sea but it has also been captured elsewhere.

It's not entirely clear why they lash out but scientists say it may be a way of keeping the fish in line. Fish and octopuses are known to hunt prey together and their interactions will continue to be analysed.

