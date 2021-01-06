Curiosity rover: Watching an eclipse from Mars

What do eclipses look like on Mars? Nasa rovers see the planet's moons pass in front of the Sun. This series of images shows the moon Phobos as it crossed in front of the Sun on 26 March, 2019. The images were captured by the Curiosity rover's telephoto-lens camera, called its Mast Camera (Mastcam). The images have been sped up by a factor of 10. The entire eclipse lasted about 35 seconds.