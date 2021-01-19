Branson's Virgin Orbit rocket in launch success

Sir Richard Branson's rocket company Virgin Orbit has succeeded in putting its first satellites in space. Ten payloads in total were lofted on the same rocket, which was launched from under the wing of one of the entrepreneur's old 747 jumbos. Sir Richard is hoping to tap into what is a growing market for small, lower-cost satellites. This video shows the moment of rocket release and ignition.

