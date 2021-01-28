Could Nasa's latest rover to Mars find evidence of life?

Nasa's Perseverance rover is the first wheeled robot to be sent to Mars with the direct objective of searching for life. The vehicle will use its instruments to inspect the rocks in Jezero Crater, a big bowl near the planet's equator that satellite images suggest held a lake billions of years ago. It's in this lake's sediments that we may find evidence of past biology. Our science correspondent Jonathan Amos spoke with the Perseverance project scientist, Ken Farley.

Read more: Nasa's Perseverance rover is bearing down on Mars