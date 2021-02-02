SpaceX has launched another of its Starship prototypes, and once again just failed to pull off the landing.

The uncrewed vehicle, codenamed SN9, climbed to 10km (6 miles) above the Texas Gulf coast, and then descended to try to put down under control a short distance from where it had lifted off.

When the company tried this last month with its SN8 model, the flight ended in an explosive impact with the ground.

SN9 didn't fare much better, slamming into the ground in flames.

