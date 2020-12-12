Could churches do more to fight climate change?

Both the Archbishop of Canterbury and Pope Francis have spoken out about climate change in recent years, but some young Christians say they want to see more action in their own churches.

A recent survey of young Christians suggested that a large proportion of young people questioned were concerned about climate change, but around two-thirds had never heard a Sunday sermon on the issue.

BBC News heard from young churchgoers on their thoughts about faith and the battle to halt climate change.

Video by Sophia Smith-Galer.