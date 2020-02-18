Nasa Mars landing: Celebrations as Perseverance rover touchdown is confirmed
The Nasa rover, Perseverance, has successfully landed on the surface of Mars, seven months after leaving Earth.
Its landing, on the Jezero Crater, means work can now begin on searching for evidence of ancient life on the Red Planet.
To do this, the robot will drill and collect samples of rock and soil for analysis at a later date.
