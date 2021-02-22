Nasa reveals new video from Mars Perseverance Rover
The American space agency has released stunning video of its Perseverance rover landing on Mars.
Nasa sent Perseverance to Mars festooned with cameras, seven of which were dedicated to recording the landing.
Their imagery represents vital feedback for engineers as they look to improve still further the technologies used to put probes on the surface of the Red planet.
