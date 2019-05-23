K-pop superstars Blackpink in climate change message
K-pop superstars Blackpink have emerged as the latest force in the global fight against climate change.
The all-female group, who have billions of fans around the world, have decided to speak out just months before a major conference on climate change will be held in Britain.
The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has written to thank them for supporting the UN Climate Summit known as COP26.
